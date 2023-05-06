Pregnant Princess Eugenie Arrives At Coronation With Her Father Andrew In Navy Dress: Photos

Princess Eugenie is radiating a pregnancy glow as she supports King Charles III at his official coronation on Saturday, May 6. The 33-year-old royal arrived at Westminster Abbey in London to support her uncle in an elegant navy dress that did not show much of her baby bump with a matching round hat. She kept warm in a long black coat and completed her outfit with black sandals. She accessorized with a layered diamond necklace and dangling diamond earrings and had her brunette hair curled.

She was photographed walking into Westminster with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, her sister, Princess Beatrice, her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her cousin, Prince Harry. Jack dressed up in a black three-piece suit that he paired with a light blue tie. Before that, Eugennie was photographed sitting in a black vehicle with her former senior royal father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

It was announced on May 3 that Princess Eugenie would be attending the crowning of both King Charles, 74, and Camilla Parker Bowles, 75. She, along with her sister, is expected to attend an event called the Big Lunch in Windsor. “The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project, made possible by The National Lottery, that brings millions of people together annually to boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes,” a January release from Buckingham Palace read. “Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.”

Princess Eugenie revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband on Jan. 24 with an adorable Instagram post of their firstborn, 2-year-old son, August, kissing her baby bump. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned her post. The photo was taken outside of horse stables, and both Eugenie and August were dressed in warm winter clothing.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, which makes her cousins with Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She and Jack tied the knot in 2018 after about eight years of dating.

Eugenie recently celebrated her husband’s 37th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to you my love. Here’s to another 100 birthdays together,” she wrote alongside several snaps of the pair. The last photo also showed Jack adorably holding August on his shoulders as they walked away from the camera.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.