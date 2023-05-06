Princess Beatrice Wears Hot Pink Dress To King Charles’ Coronation Alongside Prince Harry

Princess Beatrice stood out in a bright pink dress at King Charles III‘s official coronation on Saturday, May 6. She was seen smiling wide as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in London to support her uncle with Prince Harry ahead of Charles’ and Camilla Parker Bowles‘ crowning, as seen below. Her dress is the “Sienna Hot Pink” dress from Beulah London, per Express. The dress’ name is fitting for Beatrice, as her daughter is named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. She accessorized with a super wide champagne-colored headband, gold bracelets and rings, and pink crystal and pearl earrings. Her hair was curled and pulled away from her face with the statement headband.

The 34-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson arrived with both Harry, 38, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli. Edoardo looked dapper in a classic black suit adorned with a white pocket square. Harry donned a similar suit and proudly displayed his military medals. Princess Beatrice, Edoardo, and Harry all looked to be in good spirits as they engaged in lively conversation during their walk into Westminster.

Princess Beatrice has been in the news over a reported rift with her cousin, Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, after she and her sister, Princess Eugenie, 33, were reportedly spotted spending time with a harsh critic of Meghan, Piers Morgan. “After everything Piers has said about them as a couple – especially Meghan, who he’s called out so many names — Harry and Meghan are astonished that they’ve gone behind their backs,” an insider told OK! magazine earlier this month. “It will be interesting to see how Harry interacts with his cousins during the coronation.”

Harry is reportedly going to be at the coronation for a few hours on Saturday, but will swiftly return home to Meghan, 41, and their kids, who will remain at home in California. He is missing his firstborn, Archie‘s, fourth birthday to support his father. “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance,” a royal insider claimed to Us Weekly last month after Harry and Meghan’s coronation plans were revealed. “Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them.” However, another insider claimed Charles was “thrilled” about his youngest son’s appearance.

Of course, Harry has no role in the coronation because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. Princess Beatrice is set to attend the Big Lunch in Windsor Princess Eugenie. “The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project, made possible by The National Lottery, that brings millions of people together annually to boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes,” a January statement from Buckingham Palace read. “Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.”

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.