Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Cousin Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank revealed on Jan. 24 that they “are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” according to a Buckingham Palace statement shared by PEOPLE. “The family are delighted, and August [Philip Hawke, the couple’s first child] is very much looking forward to being a big brother.” Eugenie, 32, shared the news on her Instagram, posing with her nearly-two-year-old son. August hugged his mom’s stomach while they stood outside in the brisk weather.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” Eugenie captioned the photo of her excited son. The image, taken by Jack, 36, showed the family excited for their new member and was met with love from all of Eugenie’s followers. “What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything,” commented Natalie Pinkham. “Wow, congratulations!” wrote Hugo Talyor. The rest of her followers wrote well wishes like, “Amazing news! Wishing you a healthy second/third trimester.”

Eugenie – daughter of the controversial Prince Andrew, cousin to Prince Harry and Prince William, and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II – married Jack, a brand ambassador and bar manager, in 2018. Their upcoming child will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, currently sat upon by King Charles III. In June 2022, Eugenie showed that her love for her grandmother was more than just skin deep by getting a tattoo of a small diamond behind her left ear in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond jubilee.

While the British Royal family is currently divided due to Harry’s estrangement from his father and brother, Eugenie is doing her best to remain neutral in the ongoing rift. “Eugenie’s still very close to William and Kate [Middleton],” an insider told HollywoodLife in December 2022. Eugenie “hasn’t taken sides or any nonsense like that. She loves [Harry and William] both, and she’s known for being diplomatic, so it’s no surprise she’s been able to keep a foot in both camps.”

“The hope is that with time she’ll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers,” said the insider. “Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight, but if anyone can do it, she can.” Maybe her bundle of joy might bring the families together when it arrives this summer.