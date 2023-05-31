Lizzo Claps Back At Fatphobic Comments She Faces Daily: I Consider ‘Giving Up’ Often

“Truth Hurts” hitmaker Lizzo, 35, did not hold back on May 31, after several cyber bullies made comments about her weight and body via Twitter. “I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis,” the singer’s tweet began. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls***.”

Lizzo responds to the onslaught of fatphobic comments she faces daily: “Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM..” pic.twitter.com/FkDtwxZfti — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

Furthermore, Lizzo followed up her post with several other tweets about wanting to give up and move away from everyone. “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????”, she went on. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F****** FARM…” The brunette beauty later added that she is not “trying” to be any size in particular.

“I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy,” the 35-year-old went on. “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on s*** y’all know NOTHING ABOUT.” Lizzo noted that despite haters comments, her “brand” is not “being fat,” but rather, it is about making music that is “feel good music,” and that champions “all people.” She ended her series of tweets with, “I HATE IT HERE,” and has since made her Twitter account private.

Soon after the Grammy winner reacted to the body shamers, she took to Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies. “I hate everyone today,” she captioned the photos. Fellow singer, SZA, who admitted to having plastic surgery in a recent interview with ELLE, also took to the comments to react to the latest online hate toward Lizzo. “u already know where I’m at w it,” the 33-year-old wrote. Later, Lizzo shared a video from a recent live performance of her reading a note that her fan tossed onto the stage.

The note read, “I’M SORRY PEOPLE ON TWITTER SUCK. YOU ARE BEAUITFUL & SPECIAL.” Lizzo used the caption of the clip to reveal that she will continue to champion body positivity and self love no matter what the haters say. “I WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT HOW DIFFICULT YALL MAKE IT FOR FAT PEOPLE TO SIMPLY EXIST,” she wrote. “MINDING YOUR BUSINESS IS *FREE* IF THE INTERNET WAS LIMITED AND ONE COMMENT TOOK 24HRS TO POST I WONDER WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA WOULD BE LIKE.”

This is not the first time that the YITTY founder has reacted to body shamers and fatphobic comments, as she talked about the “discourse” in early Jan. 2023. “The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she said in the viral bikini video. “If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type,” Lizzo also captioned the video at the time.