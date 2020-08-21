Lizzo Shares What She ‘Eats In A Day’ As A ‘Fat Vegan’: Her Exact New Diet Revealed

Lizzo feels good as hell now that she’s eating a vegan, plant-based diet. She’s revealing to fans exactly what her daily meals consist of via her TikTok page.

Lizzo is all about a different kind of juice these days. The singer drinks a big glass of greens when it comes to starting her day, ever since she decided to go vegan in early summer. She’s been sharing updates ever since via her TikTok about what her new diet consists of, and it’s really healthy and easy to replicate. It all started on June 26 when the body positive singer wrote next to a video, “As a new vegan I’m enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated,” then showed what her day’s meal consisted of.

@lizzo 🍃 as a new vegan im enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated ♬ Wii – Mii Channel – Super Guitar Bros

“What I eat today: tales from a fat vegan” came up on screen over a glass of green juice as Lizzo explained, “This is not every day, but this is a pretty average one.” She then narrated, “This is a breakfast smoothie I like to make with coconut water, whatever kale and spinach I have and frozen fruit,” before moving on to her lunch. “This is a salad I love to make. This one has kale, some red cabbage, broccoli, a slice of avocado, some white onion and some carrots,” she shared while showing off her colorful and delicious looking plated salad.

“For this snack I had this hummus from the farmer’s market,” Lizzo continued, showing the container and a bag of vegan paleo puff snacks shaped in curls like Cheetos. “I used to eat a bunch of hot Cheetos, but that was not good for my acid reflux,” she confessed. “So these are a Cheeto alternative I love that is vegan and I dip it in, bada-boom bada-snack,” she snarked while showing off her healthy hummus treat.

For dinner she displayed a bag of Shroomeats mushroom balls and told fans, “These are mushroom balls and I made a truffle, chickpea mushroom ball thing with some quinoa, and the salad from earlier made an appearance,” while showing off her three item healthy supper plate. The “Truth Hurts” singer even had a zero calorie tasty beverage, saying “And I don’t like diet cola, but this was a vegan diet cola that was left over from one of the parties I had. I need some sparkles in my throat,” showing a bottle of Batch brand diet soda.

Even her dessert looked yummy, as Lizzo showed how she was making a tasty “Peanut butter and jelly smoothie, using peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oat, oak milk, a vanilla protein powder and love from Jesus. So that was my day, I feel very good. I feel lit and full,” with the final product inside of the same type of bell jar she used for her morning smoothie.

Nearly two months later, Lizzo is still at it, as she gave fans a food intake update via her TikTok on Aug. 19. “What I ate: green juice, cocogurt,” came up on screen as she was seen eating from a container of Kite Hill brand yogurt with a jar of green juice in front of her. For lunch she had a “collard raw taco” and a “raw tomato thing” as she lifted her collard leaf-wrapped taco to her mouth. For a snack she simply had coffee, while dinner was a vegan hot dog with avocado. Lizzo has already shown that she loves exercising, yet wants to keep her famous curves. With the super healthy vegan diet, she might be in danger of losing them!