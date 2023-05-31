SZA Reveals Why She Got Butt Enhancement Surgery: I Didn’t ‘Succumb To Industry Pressure’

SZA is ready to talk about cosmetic surgery — openly. In a new interview with Elle, she opened up about the decision and denied it had anything to do with pressure. “I treat my butt like a purse; it’s just there to enhance whatever else,” she said in the interview, published on Wednesday, May 31. “And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.” She also explained that what she saw in the mirror was what drove her to the decision. “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**.'”

Back in December, the glamorous 33-year-old singer seemed to address the rampant plastic surgery rumors with some pointed lyrics on her latest album S.O.S. “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it/ I just heard your opinion/ I could’ve did without it,” she sang in her hit “Conceited.” And in the catchy title track, she rapped that her rear isn’t “natural.” “So classic/ that a** so fat, it look natural/ it’s not.”

The outlet asked the singer/songwriter about her outspokenness in her songs. “That’s some Jersey s***,” she said. “You know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don’t want to say it cute. I have a deep desire to shut everyone up and that probably comes from high school and all that type of s***. My mom always told me that I’ve always been the kind of person where people either really f*** with me or they just don’t like me at all.”

And while she now admits to that Brazilian butt lift, she also says sometimes it’s just a matter of makeup. “It’s just funny, especially [when] everyone is like, ‘Rhinoplasty, plastic surgery!'” she told Teen Vogue in part during an event back in 2018. “But it’s like, you don’t always have that. Sometimes it really comes [down] to getting a [different] makeup artist. That’s why like the being your best self s*** is really important. I don’t think I am ugly without makeup, but I do think that the makeup artist makes a difference. And I think for a long time not knowing how to contour or the right shade for anything — without that, I would look crazy or like the same way I normally look every day.”