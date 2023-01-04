SZA Rocks Pink Bikini On Vacation With Her Producer After Success Of New Album: Photos

SZA flashed a lot of smiles while splashing around in Hawaii's water with the shirtless hunk who helped her create her chart-topping new album, 'SOS.'

Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced.
Image Credit: MEGA

SZA, 33, looked like she was having the time of her life while celebrating her successful new album with her producer, ThankGod4Cody. The singer and music creator were photographed taking a dip in the water on a beach in Hawaii and rocked epic bathing suits. She wore a pink and white patterned bikini while her hair was down and he went shirtless while wearing black and gray shorts.

SZA, ThankGod4Cody
SZA and ThankGod4Cody in the water during their Hawaii vacation. (MEGA)

ThankGod4Cody is credited with producing seven songs on SZA’s new record, SOS, which was released on Dec. 9 and has topped the Billboard 200 charts for three weeks so far, so it’s only natural he’d want to mark the happy occasion with her. Although they have worked together for years, the latest sighting has caused some fans to speculate on whether or not there’s more than a collaborative friendship going on. ThankGod4Cody also reportedly shared a now-deleted Instagram video of SZA taking a dip in the Pacific Ocean, so he’s definitely enjoying their time together.

SZA, ThankGod4Cody
Another photo of the duo having fun together. (MEGA)

When SZA is not making headlines for the quality time she spends with those closest to her, she’s doing so for other things, like seemingly confirming plastic surgery rumors in her lyrics. “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it, I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it,” she sang in her song “Conceited.” She also seemingly admitted that her rear is not “natural” in the title track of the new album. “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she sang.

When discussing the title track in a recent interview with Glamour, she admitted it was a song that “sets up the energy of the album” and is pretty personal. “I took a hiatus, and I’m back for blood now in an aggressive way,” she explained. “I’ve been fed up with the world, relationships, gossip, and lack of respect. I’ve been screaming into a void by myself, and it feels very exhausting.”

In addition to “SOS,” her inspiring new record includes other personal hit tracks that people have been praising. They include “Kill Bill,” “20 Something,” “Nobody Gets Me,” and “Good Days.”

