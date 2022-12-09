SZA Seemingly Confirms Plastic Surgery Rumors In New Album Lyrics: ‘Got My Body Done’

The lyrics of two of SZA's new songs seem to confirm longstanding fan rumors that she's had plastic surgery to achieve the perfect appearance.

December 9, 2022 4:58PM EST
SZA is addressing those plastic surgery rumors head-on! In her highly anticipated new album S.O.S, which was released Friday, December 9, the 33-year-old songstress seemingly admitted to having cosmetics procedures in no fewer than two songs.  “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it, I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it,” she crooned in her song “Conceited.” In the title track from the sophomore LP, she flatly admitted that her rear is not “natural.” “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she sang.

The alum, which also includes tracks titled “Kill Bill,” “20 Something,” “Nobody Gets Me,” and “Good Days,” among others, seems to be full of personal meaning for the gorgeous musician. In an interview with Glamour, she explained what the title track “S.O.S.” was really about.

“‘S.O.S.’ sets up the energy of the album,” she told Glamour in comments published on December 9. “I took a hiatus, and I’m back for blood now in an aggressive way. I’ve been fed up with the world, relationships, gossip, and lack of respect. I’ve been screaming into a void by myself, and it feels very exhausting.”

The Billboard Music Award winner also admitted that she has a therapist and revealed her anxiety about appointments. “I have a therapist, but it’s all cumulative and takes time and availability, two things I don’t have,” she said. “And remembering to call her—I have a fear of doing s***, like approving photos, approving audio, anything. It’s tough, and she’s part of that, so it becomes this enormous task in my brain. But when I’m on the phone with her, it all falls away. But before I get there, if I ever get there, I have avoidance anxiety. I feel the same way about dropping music.”

And in terms of her stunning appearance? She told Vogue in July of 2021 what inspires her inimitable beauty looks. “Energy!” she told the magazine. “I love characters and I’m designing new versions of myself all the time, almost like new landscapes or new blueprints of myself. Some days I dress according to the goddess I’m honoring that day, other days I dress for happiness and throw on something yellow. And sometimes I like to match my crystals or I like to pretend I’m in a movie nobody knows about and I’m the main character.”

