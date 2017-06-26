SZA: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Songwriter Taking The World By Storm

Nope, she’s not in the Wu-Tang Clan. So who is SZA and how do you say her name? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this amazingly talented singer and songwriter from New Jersey.

1. Her real name is Solána Imani Rowe.

Look, her birth name may be Solána but the 26-year-old with the beautiful voice goes by her stage name, SZA. The proper pronunciation of SZA is something like siz-ah. So get used to saying this name, because she is going to be around for a while.

2. The name of her debut album is “Ctrl”.

The first full album by the artist, “Ctrl”, came out on June 9th, 2017 and features hit tracks “Drew Barrymore”, “Love Galore” and “Broken Clocks”. The album has 14 R&B tracks that have an indie rock, neo soul sound. Check it out, you will love it.

3. SZA stole the show at the 2017 BET Awards.

With a powerful performance of “Love Galore” and “The Weekend,” SZA made her presence known in a room full of the biggest names in the hip hop. Despite having a bumpy start, due to technical difficulties on stage, SZA proved why she deserves her spot performing among greats like Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige and Big Sean.

4. Travis Scott got real close with SZA in a video.

Kylie Jenner better watch out because SZA is also gorgeous and had a chance to get super cozy with Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott in a music video. Travis and SZA had their hands all over each other for her video for ‘Love Galore’ and it was sexy. Get it girl!

SZA performing “Broken Clocks” at the YouTube Bet Awards party pic.twitter.com/ZOoKSw0eHF — DAILY SZA (@DailySZA) June 25, 2017

5. Wu-Tang inspired her name change.

While she is not in the group of veteran rappers known as Wu-Tang Clan, SZA was influenced enough by Wu member RZA to change her name to the current version. Good for her, it sounds cool to us!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of SZA? What is your favorite song by the emerging artist? Let us know what you think of her incredible voice!