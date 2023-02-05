Lizzo & New BF Myke Wright Make 1st Red Carpet Appearance At Clive Davis Party

Lizzo and Mike Wright posed with big smiles as she wore a fashionable black and blue dress and he wore a tuxedo.

February 5, 2023 5:01PM EST
Image Credit: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA

Lizzo, 34, and her boyfriend Myke Wright stepped out on the red carpet as a couple for the first time on Saturday night. The lovebirds attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles, CA and looked fantastic as they happily posed together. She wore a blue and black feathered dress with black gloves and knee-high boots and he wore a black tuxedo as they smiled in front of cameras.

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright at the Clive Davis party. (gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA)

She also had her hair pulled up into a high bun with some loose curly strands hanging down. Her new beau showed off a beard and had on black shiny shoes with his look. The singer topped her outfit off with matching makeup and was one of the best dressed of the night.

Another photo of the lovebirds. (MEGA)

Other attendees of the famous party included Cardi B and her husband Offset, who flaunted PDA on the red carpet, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, and more. All the stars dressed to impress just one night before the 2023 Grammy Awards. Some brought dates while others went solo and confidently stopped to take photos.

Lizzo and Myke have been dating for a year and she also shared snapshots from the Clive Davis party on her Instagram page. “Hard Launch,” she captioned the post, which was met with many comments from fans. “The dress, the man, the smile 😊 we love to see it!!” one fan wrote while another shared their happiness for them.

Lizzo spoke out about how she and Myke started dating during her interview on The Howard Stern Show in Dec.  “So in the past, we were friends. I had a lot of sh*t to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel unlovable’ place and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” she explained. “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur. It was all very surface.”

“If you love something and you let it go, and if it’s meant to be, it comes back to you,” she added. “And then when the time was right we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we’re together. This is official.’ We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

