Lizzo Reveals How She & Myke Wright Fell In Love & Whether They Plan To Get Married

The “Truth Hurts” for anyone in the quest for Lizzo‘s heart, because she’s “very much in love” and wants everyone to know. The 34-year-old pop superstar visited The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Dec. 12 and recalled how she and her boyfriend of about a year, Myke Wright, fell in love after years of feeling “sexual tension”. She explained, “So in the past, we were friends. I had a lot of sh—t to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel unloveable’ place and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise.” She continued, “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur. It was all very surface.”

“If you love something and you let it go, and if it’s meant to be, it comes back to you,” Lizzo confidently stated. “And then when the time was right we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we’re together. This is official.'” Noting how serious the relationship is, she added, “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

The relationship is so serious that the “Juice” hitmaker even admitted that she plans to marry Myke. “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life,” she stated before she burst out laughing.

Lizzo confirmed that she was seeing someone in April of this year during her visit on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. However, she kept her mystery man a secret. She also stepped out with him for her 34th birthday celebration while keeping his identity hidden. The couple took a major step in their relationship and made their red-carpet debut in June at an event for Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The three-time Grammy winner previously admitted she’s in love with Myke during a September appearance on Audacy Check In. “He has his own name for me. He calls me Melly,” she gushed. “It is so cute.” Lizzo is certainly ready “2 Be Loved” by Myke and love him right back.