Lizzo Rocks Aqua Patterned Bikini In Sexy Poolside Photos

Lizzo was feeling and looking “Good As Hell” in some steamy poolside snapshots she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In the sexy pics, the 34-year-old pop superstar showed off her famous curves in a tiny bikini that featured a light blue and brown wavy design and crisscrossed straps across the torso. She paired it with an adorable sheer wrap skirt. The Detroit-born singer made sure she posed from all angles, so followers received ample views of her cleavage and behind.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker wore her curly hair down and accessorized with hoop earrings and blue beaded bracelets. She did not reveal where she took the hot photos, but it looked relaxing, as she was surrounded by blue skies and seemingly endless rows of palm trees. She let her photos do the talking and kept the caption of her post simple, writing “Sex Symbol” with a hand emoji making a heart sign.

The revealing post came four days after her last — which showed her dancing, twerking, and shaking her chest to celebrate the success of her YITTY shapewear line over the holiday weekend. “THE @YITTY SITE HAS BEEN OVER CAPACITY ALL DAY W THE BLACK FRIDAY SALE,” she captioned the video, seemingly screaming through her screen. She also revealed her fans can purchase all the outfits in her video for half off. “YITTY. COM IS FINALLY WAIT-LIST FREE AND READY FOR YOU,” she concluded in her caption.

Another exciting moment came just one day before her enthused Black Friday post: the premiere of her HBO Max documentary, Love Lizzo. In a Nov. 25 interview promoting the doc, Lizzo expressed her gratitude for her recent Grammy nominations and her Emmy win for her reality competition, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and spoke about how music got her to where she is now. “Music isn’t a Grammy. You know what I mean?” she responded when asked what she might do next in her career by Entertainment Weekly.

“A Grammy is an award in music, but music is this thing that like, has literally given me my voice, has given me my confidence, has shown me the way to love others and myself. And I think that music will continue to be this source of guidance and therapy in my life that I need to use constructively,” she continued. “So I think that’s why I did chase music, because it was so integral to the course of my life and how I feel.”

Of course, Lizzo is known for her confidence, body positivity, and infectious energy, which is perfectly portrayed in the above two posts. She has been preaching about loving your body regardless of your size ever since she skyrocketed to mainstream fame and has no plans to stop. “I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive,'” the Grammy award-winner told Vogue in 2020. “No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change.”