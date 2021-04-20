Lizzo Sheds Her Clothes To Make Powerful Statement About Natural Beauty: ‘Let’s Get Real Ya’ll’

Lizzo is showing her body positivity by wearing nothing at all in an unedited photo, where she’s hoping to change to conversation about beauty standards.

Lizzo has always been true to herself when it comes to being proud of her curves. She’s all about self empowerment, and encouraging others to feel good about themselves in a new project. To kick it off, Lizzo posed au natural, seen in an Apr. 20 Instagram photo sitting on a large, grey chair in the buff. The “Truth Hurts” singer had her her arms holding up a white mug coffee cover her bare chest, as to stay within Instagram’s no nudity rules.

“WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON,” the soon to be birthday girl began her message (she turns 33 on Apr. 27). “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie…now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.” The photo cut off near the top of Lizzo’s thighs, with her belly button visible. Her gorgeous face glowed with minimal makeup.

Lizzo explained why she showed off her naked body, and it is all for helping others accept themselves. “I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards,” she explained, before telling fans, “Let’s get real y’all.”

Lizzo got plenty of praise from her celebrity friends and other followers. Designer Jeremy Scott told her “MORE LIKE WELCOME TO GORGEOUS SEASON!!!” instead of Taurus season about her beautiful body, as fellow designer Marc Jacobs left a series of red heart emojis. Singer SZA gushed over how amazing Lizzo’s skin looked completely unretouched, commenting, “It’s you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sigh I just admire u Fren.”

Lizzo inspired other fans to the point of tears. Follower @chelsea_june told the singer, ” This is so empowering and I’m literally crying because seeing this feels so good,” while @griniwini cheered, “LOVE THE VULNERABILITY AND LOVE YOU.” Fan @davi.dawn wrote, “Now every time I see my tummy stretch marks I’m going to smile and think, I’m matching with Lizzo,” while @infinite_potential_spirit wrote, “Yes, you are what women look like… time to celebrate.”

In Apr. 2019, Lizzo wrote in a piece for NBC News, “I don’t think that loving yourself is a choice. I think that it’s a decision that has to be made for survival; it was in my case. Loving myself was the result of answering two things: Do you want to live? ‘Cause this is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your life. Or are you gonna just have a life of emptiness, self-hatred and self-loathing? And I chose to live, so I had to accept myself. That’s the first step: Acceptance. And acceptance is hard. I’m still accepting myself every day; I’m still working on it.” Now Lizzo has inspired so many others to do the same.