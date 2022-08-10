Lizzo Rolls Around In The ‘Middle Of The Ocean’ In A Blue Tie-Dye Bikini

The “Truth Hurts” singer shared a sexy Instagram post on August 10 and showed off her butt in a tie-dye bikini. Lizzo, 34, captioned the post, “Middle of the ocean.” She left little to the imagination in the sizzling snapshots, as the first slide is a close-up look at Lizzo’s backside!

She also posed with her middle finger up as she swam in the crystal clear blue ocean. Lizzo rocked the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and long braids. One of the photos also showed a sexy aerial view of Lizzo, as she posed for the camera. Lizzo’s friend Alexx Mayo, commented on the post, “IM SCREAMING!!!!” Alexx appeared to also be at the same vacation spot with Lizzo.

Lizzo is known for posting NSFW images on her Instagram and embracing her gorgeous figure. On August 6, she also shared a sexy snapshot while on vacation. She posed under an outdoor shower with a hot pink bikini. Lizzo captioned the post, “#1 SONG IN THE COUNTRY AND I AINT EVEN IN THE COUNTRY A** B**CH”

The singer is truly living her best life, and we wish we were right there with her! One fan commented on her bikini photo, “Cake by the ocean” while another fan wrote, “LORD HAVE MERCY.” It seemed that Lizzo celebrated her July 15, album release in the best possible way – in a bikini by the ocean. Her album Special was released last month and contains a total of 13 new songs. One thing is for certain, these pictures sure match her album title.

Special comes about three years after Lizzo’s last album, Cuz I Love You was released back in 2019. The singer and rapper has quickly grown in popularity and has released chart-topping songs in the last few years. Lizzo has collaborated with some of the most respected artist in the industry including Missy Elliott, Gucci Mane, Ariana Grande, and more.

The Grammy-winning artist has preached body positivity on her platform, in her music, and in interviews. She told US Weekly back in 2019, “It definitely comes with time. I wasn’t really given the opportunities or the privileges to feel like a sex symbol when I was growing up. I was a fat black girl in Houston and I didn’t see myself in magazines.”

She also told the outlet that her views on her body changed as she entered her 20s. “I was like, ‘You know what, b**ch? I want to be a sex symbol!’ I said that to myself when I was like 22, 23. And I really started to embrace the sexiness about me, not just the cuteness or the beauty. I started to work on it more and more, and I realized the vulnerability that I show when I’m naked is my greatest strength.”