Lizzo’s Weight Loss Journey: How She Lost 50 Pounds

Lizzo is a singer known for her hit songs “About Damn Time,” “Truth Hurts,” and more.

Since her rise to fame in 2019 the songstress has gone on to win four Grammy Awards.

She has been very open about her exercise routines, weight loss, and thoughts on body positivity since entering the public eye.

Lizzo launched a brand in partnership with Fabletics in April 2022 called Yitty, which promotes shapewear for bodies of all sizes.

From “About Damn Time,” “Truth Hurts,” to “Juice,” it’s no surprise that Lizzo, 35, has become a seemingly overnight sensation. The Detroit native released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019 and quickly became a pop culture sensation. With four Grammy Awards to her name and over 13 million followers on Instagram, it’s without a doubt that Lizzo has a certain level of influence with her fans, which is why she chooses to promote self-love and body positivity.

Of course, with fame and fans, there also comes a plethora of haters. And when Lizzo rose to fame a few years ago, she quicky learned that with many online haters and body shamers across all platforms. In Jan. 2020, celebrity fitness trainer, Jillian Michaels, 49, came under fire for publicly criticizing Lizzo’s weight in an interview with AM to DM. “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Jillian said at the time. “I’m just being honest, I love her music. My kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight!’ Like why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Lizzo seemingly responded to the fitness trainer’s comments with a subtle Instagram video on Jan. 8, 2020. “At the 25 second mark I want you to take 5 deep breaths… in through the nose… out through the mouth.. today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy,” she penned at the time. A few years later, Lizzo continues to shine and not let the haters get to her. The 35-year-old has also been open about her fitness journey in a few interviews since the backlash began. Learn more about her weight loss, what she’s said, and more below!

How Much Weight Did Lizzo Lose?

Although Lizzo herself has not confirmed the exact amount of weight she has lost, Mid-Day reported that she lost around 50 pounds. During a viral interview with Vanity Fair in Oct. 2022, Lizzo got candid about her views on weight loss in general. “It sucks that we associate weight gain with the negative thing that causes it. It’s mixing this beautiful thing that’s food—and nourishing ourselves with it, but it’s the stress that’s the bad thing, not the 20 pounds,” she told the outlet at the time. “I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss—it’s neutral. And food is fun. I love eating, and I have a chef now, and I’m not thinking about it. I had a brownie last night.”

The musician has also been vocal about clapping back at the online haters who often comment rude notes on her posts about her body. In Jan. 2023, Lizzo took to Instagram to officially declare that the “discourse” surrounding bodies is “tired.” “The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she said at the start of the video, in which she rocked a bikini. “I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why’d you lose weight?’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little, you need to get ass or titties or something,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work,’” Lizzo went on. “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion?”

How Did Lizzo Lose Weight?

Although Lizzo is not one to praise weight loss, she has expressed that she maintains a “super clean” diet. In the same interview with VF, she detailed what she likes to eat and doesn’t do to restrict herself. “I lead a very healthy lifestyle—mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean. Health is something I prioritize, wherever that leads me physically,” she shared. “Like veganism, people were like, ‘You’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’ I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants.”

Despite trying to live “healthy”, Lizzo also noted that she too has her bad days. “Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, it changes again. I eat when I’m stressed out, sometimes to the point where I didn’t realize how much I ate,” the brunette beauty said. “Anything can be harmful, but it comforts me in a way.”

How Does Lizzo Feel About Her Transformation?

The Yitty founder is proud of her body and has taken to TikTok and Instagram to show off her fitness routines as well. “I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, but I’m not working out to have your ideal body type — I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” Lizzo said in the TikTok video in June 2020. “And you know what that is? None of your f****** business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job. So the next time you want to come at somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f****** self and worry about your own g**d*** body?”

In the video, Lizzo could be seen doing various exercises, from lifting weights to doing jump rope. She went on to end the video with a message for her haters. “Health is not just determined about what you look like on the outside,” she continued. “Health is also about what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a cleanse for your insides!” When VF asked her if she felt she was put “into a box” regarding body positivity, Lizzo made it clear that her weight and her music are not connected. “I can’t fit into a box!”, she joked. “You mean if I lost weight, what would happen? Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care!”