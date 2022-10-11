Lizzo Rocks Fluffy Red Ruffle Dress With Thigh-High Slit & Fishnets For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover: Photos

Lizzo slayed the November cover of 'Vanity Fair' in a poofy red ruffled coat dress with a plunging slit on the front that revealed her legs in fishnet tights.

October 11, 2022
Image Credit: Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Lizzo is constantly testing the boundaries when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did when she graced the November cover of Vanity Fair. The 34-year-old looked incredible in a bright red Act No1 off-the-shoulder coat dress with a hip-high slit on the front, revealing her legs in fishnets and platform leather boots.

Lizzo slayed the November cover of ‘Vanity Fair’ when she wore a fluffy red Act No1 dress with Yandy fishnet tights & Pleaser patent leather lace-up boots. (Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair)

Lizzo’s off-the-shoulder coat featured a fluffy neckline with long sleeves while the rest of the dress was super poofy and slit on the front all the way at her hip. She styled the coat with a pair of sheer Act No1 gloves, red fishnet Yandy tights, sky-high red patent leather lace-up platform Pleaser boots, Austin James Smith earrings and a ring, and Cartier necklaces and rings.

As for her glam, Lizzo had her dark black hair in a pink rock mullet with short, rugged bangs covering her forehead while a dark black smokey eye and matte black lip completed her cover look.

In another photo from the shoot, Lizzo looked edgy and punk rock, yet again, when she wore a skintight black strapless dress. The dress featured a completely cutout bodice that laced up from her waist to her chest and had pointy ends on the neckline. The dress was cinched in at her waist and featured plunging slits on either side with lace-up details on her thighs.

Lizzo styled her dress with black platform combat boots with silver square studs, black latex gloves, black and silver choker necklaces, and a curly black mullet. To see all the photos from the shoot and to read the interview, you can pick up the magazine when it hits newsstands on October 18.

