Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels After Her Fat-Shaming Comments: ‘I Have Done Nothing Wrong’

Lizzo is bringing nothing but love and positivity in the face of critics shaming her body, as she shared a new Instagram post highlighting how she deserves “to be happy.”

Lizzo is comfortable in her skin and isn’t afraid to show it. The “Soulmate” singer, 31, seemingly responded to criticism from personal trainer and TV personality Jillian Michaels, 45, after the former Biggest Loser host fat-shammed the Grammy nominated singer. Lizzo took to Instagram on Jan. 8 with a video that featured her showing off the gorgeous view from her balcony. “At the 25 second mark I want you to take 5 deep breaths… in through the nose… out through the mouth.. today’s mantra is: This is my life,” she captioned the video. “I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.”

The post comes in the wake of Jillian’s critical words, in which she questioned why so many of Lizzo’s fans celebrated the singer’s body. “Why are we celebrating her body?” Jillian asked during an interview with AM3DM by BuzzFeed News. “Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she boldly stated. Naturally, Lizzo’s fans were livvid by the remarks. A slew of them even took to social media to air their frustrations. One such Lizzo admirer even noted a critical error in Jillian’s statement, observing how “Nick Jonas and Halle Berry both have diabetes. Fat does not equal diabetes.”

Following the interview, Jillian did try to clarify her statement, sharing on Twitter on Jan. 8, “As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge that there are serious healthy consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.” But Lizzo, who was nominated for Entertainer of the Year by the NAACP Image Awards, has, since she stepped onto the seen, demonstrated just how much she loves her body.

The singer confessed in her October Women In Music issue profile with Elle — published on Sept. 5 — that she “didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation.” For Lizzo, her “self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people.” But everything changed when Lizzo realized, “you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?” Clearly, Jillian’s words have not shaken the singer’s self-love or confidence at all. Fans cannot wait to see her take on 2020 with that same verve she introduced to the world!