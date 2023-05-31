Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare New Photos Of Chris Pratt & Their Daughters

Nearly two months after Katherine Schwarzenegger shared new photos of her & Chris Pratt's kids for Easter, she took to Instagram once more to share new photos on May 31.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 31, 2023 10:51PM EDT
chris pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger kid photos
View gallery
Actor Chris Pratt, right, is joined by his wife Anna Faris, left, and their son Jack during a ceremony to award Pratt a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los AngelesChris Pratt Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt stop to share a quick smooch while shopping at the farmers market with their kids. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger , Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and proud papa Chris Pratt is the ultimate family man on a Sunday morning walk with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his 3 kids Jack, Lyla and Eloise.Pictured: Chris PrattBACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MB / MEGA

A proud momma! Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, who is married to actor Chris Pratt, 43, took to Instagram to share some new rare photos of their adorable daughters on May 31. “Nature, jenga and family,” she captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji. In the first slide, their daughter, Lyla Maria, 2, rocked an adorable red onesie as she took in the stunning sunset. Meanwhile, her sister, Eloise, 1, made an appearance on the third slide as she and her mother posed in front of a mountain view.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star didn’t make his appearance in the carousel of photos until the fourth slide, where he was pictured smiling and holding up a turtle. The sixth slide featured the two sweet siblings running after one another while they were accompanied by their mom. In addition, Katherine, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 67, included a few other photos with her family and friends.

Soon after the Good Night, Sister author shared the photos with her 1 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over her adorable family. “Cutest Family,” one admirer wrote, while a second quipped, “I can’t take how precious these photos are…. drink in these moments… a reminder to us all! Thx for sharing.” Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, also chimed in and shared his thoughts on the photos. “Everyone but me. I see how It is,” he joked in the comments. Finally, one fan couldn’t help but gush over Lyla’s curly hair. “I love your little girls hair! Gorgous [sic],” they penned.

Katherine Schwarzenegger kids photos
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt share two daughters together. (MB / MEGA)

The 33-year-old’s latest post with her family comes nearly two months after she shared the cutest Easter photos with her girls on Apr. 9. “Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one,” she captioned the carousel of sibling photos at the time. In the first slide, Lyla and Eloise rocked matching swimsuits by Minnow Swim, as Katherine and Chris’ eldest daughter cradled her baby sister in her arms. “This looks so absolutely heavenly on this Easter Sunday a beautiful family making memories! Wonderful!”, one of the beauty’s fans wrote in the comments.

Most recently, the proud parents hit the town sans their kiddos for the Los Angeles premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Apr. 27. While on the red carpet with her hubby, Katherine rocked a chic metallic silver strapless dress with multiple flowers embellishments. Chris, for his part, looked dapper in a brown and purple plaid suit and brown leather dress shoes. The couple got married in 2019, notably one year after his divorce from actress Anna Faris, 46. The 43-year-old and his ex-wife also share one son, Jack, 10, who was born in Aug. 2012.

More From Our Partners

ad