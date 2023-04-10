Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Lyla, 2, Holds Little Sis, Eloise, 11 Months, In Cute Easter Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, had the best time celebrating Easter with her daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise, 11, months. The wife of Chris Pratt shared new photos of their daughters including one of Lyla adorably holding Eloise on her lap on a chair. The siblings had on matching outfits and their faces were were turned away from the camera. Katherine and Chris, 43, are known for never showing their children’s faces to the public.

Katherine also included a picture of her two daughters in the same stroller. There was also an image of one of the girls playing on the grass with their grandma Maria Shriver, 67. Katherine and Chris took a cute photo together, where the Guardians of the Galaxy actor snuggled up to his gorgeous wife from behind. For that photo, Katherine was dressed in a white floral top and Chris wore a blue collared shirt and black sunglasses.

Katherine captioned her post, “🌷Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one 🌷.” It appeared that the Pratt-Schwarzenegger family went on vacation to somewhere tropical to celebrate Easter together. There was no sign of Chris’ 10-year-old Jack in the photos. It’s possible Jack spent the holiday with his mom Ana Faris, 46, instead of his dad.

Chris and Katherine love celebrating the holidays with their family. Last Christmas, Katherine let daughter Lyla help her decorate a tiny, eco-friendly Christmas tree, which she documented in a sweet Instagram video. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter watched as Lyla fiddled with the box of ornaments and decorated the tree, all to the song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Eloise was only six months old at the time, so she wasn’t involved in the Christmas tree decorating.

Katherine and Chris welcomed Lyla in August 2020. Less than two years later, the couple’s daughter Eloise was born, in May 2022. Chris announced the news on Instagram, and told followers, “We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”