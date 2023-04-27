Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Cuddle At ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ LA Premiere

Nothing says couple goals like a red-carpet date night! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chris Pratt, 43, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, turned heads at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Apr. 27. While out on the town together, Chris rocked a brown and purple plaid suit, that he completed with brown leather dress shoes and a purple silk tie. Katherine looked stunning in a strapless metallic silver dress that boasted floral embellishments. She wore her brunette tresses in classic Hollywood curls and kept it simple with only droplet earrings.

Their outing comes just five days after the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 European premiere was held at Disneyland Paris on April 22. Although Katherine supported Chris at the L.A. premiere, she was not in attendance on the red carpet in Paris last week. Meanwhile, her hubby looked extra dapper that day, as he rocked an all-black suit and a grey button-up shirt. He styled his look with black leather dress shoes, a gold-trimmed watch, and, of course, his wedding ring.

Chris recently took to his Instagram on Apr. 25, to share a montage video of moments from the global press tour for the James Gunn movie. “Thats’s [sic] a wrap on the #gotgvol3 international press tour! Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us – we can’t wait for you all to join us on this final ride Arrives in theaters May 5th!”, the 43-year-old captioned the clip. As many know, Chris took on the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in 2014 and has since starred in the other spinoff films. When he attended the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. premiere in 2017, he was notably accompanied by his then-wife, Anna Faris, 46. The blonde beauty and Chris called it quits on their nine-year marriage in 2018.

In light of the Los Angeles premiere, James, who directed all of the franchise’s films, took to Twitter to share an emotional statement and a throwback photo of the cast on Apr. 27. “Well, we’re here. Tonight is the LA Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3. I’m nervous, of course, but mostly excited for all of us, the cast & crew & our friends & families, to sit together in a dark theater & experience the movie together,” his caption began. “This is the sweetest part of filmmaking: one last look at our creation, one brief moment of being present to the long & winding journey it took us to get here, before turning it over to all of you, the world at large. Thank you to all of you who helped us to get here. You know who you are. My love for you runs deep. #GotGVol3 #WeAreGroot.”

All things GOTG aside, Chris and his wife recently stepped out for another red carpet earlier this month for the The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere. He took to Instagram to share an adorable video of them at the event on Apr. 2, and captioned it, “Thank you Universal, Illumination, Nintendo and everyone else involved in creating the most powered up red carpet ever!! What a ride!!! Wahooo!!” While on the red carpet for that film, Chris rocked an all-crimson suit, while Katherine wowed in a black strapless dress. The Parks and Recreation alum stars in the animated movie and voices the role of Mario, while Horrible Bosses star Charlie Day voices Luigi.