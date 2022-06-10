Chris Pratt’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Katherine Schwarzenegger & Anna Faris

Chris Pratt is cementing his name as one of the world’s biggest action stars with the release of Jurassic World Dominion. The 42-year-old actor, who got his big break with the sitcom Parks & Rec, will undoubtedly add to his growing legion of fans with the dinosaurs-running-amok blockbuster. The hugely popular franchise is just one that Chris lends his name to, as he is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy. And let’s not forget his voice talents in The Lego Movies!

While Chris has found incredible success in Tinseltown, he’s been just as fortunate with his personal life. The Minnesota native has been lucky enough to call two fantastic women his wife. Keep reading to find out all about his marriages to Anna Faris and Katherine Schwarzenegger, below.

Anna Faris

Anna and Chris met in 2007 on the set of the movie Take Me Home Tonight. After a year of dating, the couple got engaged and then married in 2009. In August 2012, they welcomed their only child together, son Jack.

“Anna and I are meant to be together. Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life,” Chris said in a 2015 Reddit AMA, per E!. “Anna is a great wife. Very patient and understanding. Very supportive. So kind and genuine always. And she gave me a wonderful son and family of in-laws that I truly love.”

However, the blissful union didn’t last long after that interview, as they shocked fans when they split in Aug. 2017, and the divorce was finalized a year later.

Although Chris has been quite mum about their breakup, Anna has given some hints over the years as to why they may have gone their separate ways. When Anna had Gwyneth Paltrow on her Unqualified podcast as a guest, the ladies talked about their past failed marriages. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job at eliminating competitiveness,” Anna admitted. “Or at least, I didn’t, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal that vulnerability.”

While Anna is now married to cinematographer Michael Barrett, she was previously married to Ben Indra as well as Chris. Of her past marriages, she added, “Any hint of competitiveness or comparison, I didn’t handle that well very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris and Katherine first sparked romance rumors when they stepped out together in June 2018 after reportedly being introduced by Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver. The actor made his romance with the young Hollywood royal (her father is Arnold Schwarzenegger) official on Instagram on Katherine’s 29th birthday in December 2018.

After announcing their engagement in January 2019, the couple said “I do” just five months later during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

The couple welcomed their first child together in August, 2020. They named the baby girl Lyla Maria after Katherine’s mom, Maria. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great,” Chris wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.” Lyla is Katherine’s first child.

On May 21, Chris and Katherine welcomed their second child together, another baby girl! Chris confirmed his daughter’s birth with a touching Instagram post on May 22. “We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” he wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Although Chris and Katherine are notoriously private about their personal lives, the adorable family of four is often seen enjoying walks together. Congrats to the happy couple!