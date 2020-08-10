Chris Pratt Reveals Daughter’s Name In First Photo Of The New Family Together — See Pic

Chris Pratt took to his personal Instagram account to share the first photo of himself, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their sweet baby girl, who was named in honor of Katherine’s mom.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are absolutely in love with their new baby girl. The Park & Recreation alum, 41, took to Instagram on August 10 to share the wonderful news that he and his wife, 30, had welcomed their baby girl into the world. He also revealed her beautiful name, which the proud parents gave in honor of Katherine’s devoted, inspiring mom, Maria Shriver.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Chris began the caption to the post, which featured his, Katherine’s and their daughter’s hands sweetly holding one another. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.” While Lyla is the beautiful name that the couple chose for their daughter, they honored Katherine’s mom by using her first name as their daughter’s middle name. Too sweet!

Along with the message, Chris included two bible versus below the caption. It’s been a thrilling 24 hours for the first-time mom and second-time dad. Katherine’s own brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news that the couple had welcomed their first child together on August 9. “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” the excited uncle shared.

It’s an incredibly exciting time for the parents, who now become a family of four! Chris shares his son Jack with his former wife Anna Faris, whom he was married to from 2009-2018. Jack earns a completely new title in the family as a first-time big brother. Given the amount of time Chris and Katherine have spent bonding with his youngster, he is bound to fill out the role perfectly.

Over the last few months, fans have watched as Katherine’s baby bump grew with each passing day. She was spotted out for a walk with her husband around the time news broke in April that they were expecting and she proudly showed off her baby bump in the months that followed. Here’s to the happy couple and their beautiful young family!