Anna Faris Finally Confirms She’s Engaged To Michael Barrett After Showing Off Her Ring

Finally! After sporting a giant diamond on her ring finger since Nov. 2019, Anna Faris has at last confirmed she’s engaged to her BF of two years, Michael Barrett.

Despite sporting a massive diamond ring on THAT finger since Nov. 2019, Anna Faris kept mum about whether or not she was engaged to boyfriend Michael Barrett…until now. James Corden managed to get the juicy details out of the 43-year-old actress during a Feb. 11, 2020 stop by The Late Late Show. “Anna, I’ve got to talk to you about this. This unbelievable ring I’ve just seen on your finger,” James said while holding up Anna’s left hand to show the large emerald cut yellow diamond. “Who are you marrying, Mark Zuckerberg?” he joked.

Anna accepted James’ congratulations on her engagement, but didn’t mention Michael by name. The couple met while filming the 2018 reboot of the movie Overboard, as Anna was the star and Michael was the cinematographer. Anna and ex-husband Chris Pratt, 40, announced their separation on Aug. 6, 2017. A month later Anna and Michel were photographed on a date at a carnival in Malibu. They’ve been together ever since.

Anna asked James if he’d be able to officiate a wedding, saying she’d love it if he “auditioned” for the honor. “Why the audish? Who are you looking for in an officiator?” he wondered. “Well, I want somebody that’s humorous that also brings heartfelt sentiment, that doesn’t talk too much about themselves.” James shot back, “Well that’s a problem, I really strike out on all three of those.”

This will be Anna’s third marriage. She wed actor Ben Indra, 40, in 2004, but they split in 2007. The pair divorced the following year and she began officially dating Chris, who she met while filming the 2007 comedy Take Me Home Tonight. Anna and Chris got engaged in late 2008 and tied the knot in a ceremony in Bali on July 9 2009. Chris filed for divorce in Dec. of 2017, though the couple has continued to happily co-parent their son Jack, 7. While Anna was the first to move on, Chris beat her to the altar. He began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, in June 2018 and the pair tied the knot in a romantic June 8, 2019 ceremony in Montecito, CA.