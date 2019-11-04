Anna Faris Sparks Engagement Rumors While Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring — See Pics

Anna Faris may be off the market! The actress was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand while out in LA on November 3. Is she engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Michael Barrett?

Is Anna Faris engaged? — If that head-turning diamond ring on her left hand [SEEN HERE] signifies anything, it’s that! The actress, 42, was out in LA on Sunday when she was photographed wearing a massive, square-cut diamond ring. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Anna Faris and did not receive an immediate reply.

Anna has been dating cinematographer, Michael Barrett, 47, for about two years. They first sparked romance rumors when they were seen together in Italy in November 2017. The engagement rumors come at a busy time for the actress, as her new role in the comedy, Summer Madness, was announced on Halloween. Iconically, her boyfriend will serve as a co-producer on the film, which will feature Anna playing twins who are polar opposites.

Anna was previously married to actor, Chris Pratt, 42. The pair, who share a 7-year-old son, Jack, announced their split after right years of marriage on August 6, 2017 in a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement read. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Chris and Anna’s divorce was finalized in October 2018, and they’ve managed to get along wonderfully, while co-parenting their son. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has since moved on with Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter, Katherine, 29. Chris and Katherine, who announced their engagement in January, wed in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on Sunday, June 9, where his son was in attendance.

If Anna is engaged, this will be the Unqualified author’s third marriage. Before Chris, she was was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. She has not yet addressed or confirmed the engagement rumors.

The engagement buzz also comes at an interesting time, because just about eight months ago, Anna didn’t seem to keen on the idea of marriage. Anna previously revealed if she’d tie the knot with Michael, when asked if “wedding bells” were in her future.

“I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship,” Anna said while speaking to celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser on her Divorce Sucks! podcast. “But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”