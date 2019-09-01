Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Are Blissed Out Newlyweds As They Laugh & Hold Hands On Outing

Katherine Schwarzenegger and new hubby Chris Pratt couldn’t contain their laughter while happily holding hands during a dinner outing in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 31.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and Chris Pratt, 40, looked like the two newlyweds in love that they are when they casually stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 31! The lovebirds were all smiles and even laughed at one point as they held hands and went to A Votre Sante, a Mediterranean restaurant, for their food. They also wore matching attire with Katherine in a black sweatshirt and jeans, and Chris in a black sweatshirt and darker jeans. They both wore sunglasses to help keep shade in the Cali sun and were as adorable as could be.

Before their latest outing, Katherine was seen out with Chris’ son Jack, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42. The cute blond held onto his stepmom’s hand as the duo made their way to Sunday brunch on Aug. 18. Katherine wore a gorgeous in a pink and white floral dress for the outing and looked comfortable as she smiled and made her way to the location with the tot.

Katherine became little Jack’s stepmom when she married Chris on June 8. Since their nuptials, the good-looking husband and wife have often expressed their love for each other either on private outings or on social media for all to see. One of the most recent doting posts Katherine made to Chris after they exchanged vows was a Father’s Day one. “Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you ♥️,” the post read.

We love seeing these two happy and smitten with each other! We look forward to seeing more adorable moments between them in the future!