Anna Faris Gushes Over Ex Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & Says They’ve Gotten ‘Much Closer’

Anna Faris had nothing but good things to say about her ex, Chris Pratt, and his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, when speaking with PEOPLE. “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” said Anna, 45, who split from Chris, 43, in 2017. Chris and his Katherine, 32, are “very protective of me,” said the Mom star, “and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

Since calling it quits, Ana and Chris have co-parented their 10-year-old son, Jack, while pursuing other relationships: Ana eloped with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021, while Chris and Katherine tied the knot in 2019. Katherine – who gave birth to her and Chris’s daughters in 2020 and 2022 – is “awesome” as a stepmom. “She’s just on top of it,” Ana told PEOPLE. “I love how she is with Jack.”

However, Ana shared that the two families won’t have a blended Turkey Day this year. “We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate [the] holidays. And I do think we can. But right now, we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere,” she said. “I’m happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Fans came to Anna’s rescue during a moment of perceived unpleasantness in 2021. When Chris celebrated Katherine’s birthday with a post about how “she’s given me an amazing life [and] a gorgeous healthy daughter,” some perceived it a slight considering Jack was born with “severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” Anna wrote in her memoir, per Complex. Fans argued that Chris was dismissing his ex, which deeply hurt the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'” Pratt told Men’s Health in June 2022 . “And then I gave her some shit in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f-cked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really fucking bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”