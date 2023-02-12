‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Super Bowl Trailer: Peter & The Crew Gear Up For ‘One Last Ride’

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy, sadly. A new trailer for the upcoming third and final film in the Marvel franchise debuted during Super Bowl LVII, giving fans another glimpse at the movie before it comes out on May 5, 2023. In the trailer, Star Lord leads the other Guardians into battle against Adam Warlock.

“We were always searching for a family… until we found each other. Are you ready for one last ride?” Peter says in the trailer. The Guardians face one of their toughest fights yet. No matter what happens, this group will always be family. “We’ll all fly away together into the forever… and beautiful sky,” Rocket says.

The trailer ends with Gamora giving Peter the cold shoulder. “Whoever it was that you were in love with, it sounds more like her,” she says to Peter while looking at Nebula. Peter looks over at Nebula with his sweet face. She tells him to “knock it off” with whatever he’s doing!

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff all star as the Guardians. Will Poulter plays Adam Warlock, who is the main villain in the third film. Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, and Maria Baklahova are among the new cast members in the James Gunn-directed movie.

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped at CCXP23 in São Paolo on December 1, 2022. It teased an emotional ending to the trilogy, with hints that a major character could possibly die in the film. James Gunn already said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the third movie is “a heavier story” compared to the first two films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 experienced major release date delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the film industry. The movie comes out less than three months after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is expected to be the final send off for the Guardians. So, that truly means anything could happen.