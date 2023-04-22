Zoe Saldana Rocks Plunging Harlequin Gown For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Premiere In Paris: Photos

Zoe Saldaña knew the assignment for the European premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 at Disneyland Paris on April 22. The stunning actress rocked a plunging harlequin dress for the red carpet event as she stopped for a few snaps alongside her co-star Chris Pratt. Even more exciting, she posed with an actress dressed up as her character in the film, Gamora!

With her trademark raven locks slicked back in a tight bun and minimal makeup, Zoe let her natural beauty take center stage at the event. She paired the chic style with a set of bejeweled hoop earrings and a designer high heels. Of course, it was the daring plunge showing off her decolletage that was all the rage. Even her gorgeous body art had to take a step back!

Pulling up the rear at the event were her Marvel co-stars Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Newcomers to the franchise included Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova, who play the roles of Adam Warlock, High Evolutionary, and Cosmo the Spacedog, respectively.

As this is Zoe’s third go at Gamora (not counting her appearances in other Marvel flicks), one would think she’d be an old pro at the grueling process of prosthetics and green make-up. Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, however, the actress said she’s still getting used to it.

“I can’t change it. I have to do it. I’s a bittersweet process, because it’s bitter because of how time consuming it is, and the transformation is is a little painful, but it’s sweet because it brings such an amazing results in the story that James Gunn created,” Zoe explained. “So, I feel like I’m grumpy every morning, but I leave skipping, because we’re teaching so much and we’re telling great stories, we’re telling great jokes and I’m working with great humans.”

She added, “Then, it’s just coming home and just taking a nice hot bath, going to bed and waking up to do it all over again.”