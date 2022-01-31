Zoe Saldaña Admits Gamora Makeup Transformation Is ‘Painful’ & Takes ‘At Least 40 Mins To Remove’

Zoe Saldaña discussed the ‘bittersweet’ process of transforming into Gamora for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ & the skincare routine she follows to relax her skin!

As Zoe Saldaña returned to London to shoot Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3, the star detailed the grueling make-up process that she endures daily to transform into Gamora. The actress has taken to Instagram over the last several weeks to show off her full face of prosthetics, green make-up and even ivy-colored nails. Even still, Zoe’s skin looks flawless, smooth, and poreless — so how does she do it all? “It takes 40 minutes to take all that off, because you want to do it slowly. All of those adhesives activate the more time goes on, they get stuck to your skin the more you perspire under them, so we really take our time removing them,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

The Guardians star explained that she typically puts her face under steam after the removal process to open up her pores. “I then use astringent, to activate all my natural oils so that I release whatever my pores consumed that day!” Zoe added. “Then, it’s just coming home and just taking a nice hot bath, going to bed and waking up to do it all over again.”

She admitted that the “one thing” she “has to do is try not to panic.” “I can’t change it. I have to do it. I’s a bittersweet process, because it’s bitter because of how time consuming it is, and the transformation is is a little painful, but it’s sweet because it brings such an amazing results in the story that James Gunn created,” Zoe explained. “So, I feel like I’m grumpy every morning, but I leave skipping, because we’re teaching so much and we’re telling great stories, we’re telling great jokes and I’m working with great humans.”

Director James Gunn recently revealed in an interview with Deadline that the upcoming Guardians will be “the last time people will see this team of Guardians” together.” “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be,” he told the outlet, and confirmed that there would be a character death in the highly-anticipated MCU film.

Zoe has portrayed Gamora in both Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, as well as reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its sequel Avengers: Endgame released in April 2019. “Every lived experience inspires you or changes something about you and your approach to your creative craft,” she told HL of returning to Gamora once again. “I’m certainly more grateful now. I feel like the more I mature, the more I’m able to see just how lucky I’ve been and how hard I worked. It’s just sometimes about enjoying the moment and being in the moment that gives you the most amazing results.”

Zoe spoke to HL in partnership with Corona Premier, to show fans how impactful small steps and resolutions can be through the “Keepin’ it Cool with Zoe Saldaña” content series. In the four-part series, fans can follow Zoe as she achieves more by doing less and instructs us all on how to “keep it cool after your cool down” with a Corona Premier. The series inspires people to enjoy the more laid-back part of life after their fitness routine and live the fine life in the process. “We start so hard and we’re so intense in January, and then by January 31, we’re burnt out and still have 11 more months to go. So, instead of just being all or nothing this year, how about a little gradual, essential and gradual ascension into your goals?” Zoe explained. Episodes of ‘Keepin’ It Cool with Zoe Saldaña’ are featured on the Corona USA Instagram and YouTube channel. Tune-in as Zoe proves that the best way to keep your resolutions requires hardly any work at all!