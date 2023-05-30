Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Spotted Kissing & Holding Hands On Romantic Memorial Day Weekend: Photos

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spent Memorial Day Weekend together and had a romantic lunch date in New York City. The former GMA 3: What You Need To Know hosts were pictured kissing and holding hands while eating outside at the Spanish restaurant Sevilla in the West Village. Amy rubbed her hands on T.J.’s leg as the couple embraced and kissed in public. Amy was dressed in a white top and blue shorts, while T.J. wore a light blue button-up shirt and navy blue dress pants.

Amy and T.J. haven’t shied away from showing off their romance in public since they were fired by ABC in January 2023 over their secret relationship. The duo took a romantic vacation to Mexico in February and recently they ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon together. A few days before the marathon, ABC announced Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as Amy and T.J.’s replacements on GMA 3. Amy and T.J. were co-anchors on the Good Morning America spin-off with chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, until the scandal cost them their jobs.

It was revealed that Amy and T.J. were dating after a series of photos of them holding hands and getting pretty close were released in November 2022. When their relationship was made public, both were married to their respective spouses since 2010. Amy had been with her husband Andrew Shue, and T.J. had been with his wife Marilee Fiebig. Shortly after their relationship was revealed, a source close to the two of them revealed to People they had each been separated from their spouses already.

Amy and T.J. have kept mum on the scandal and didn’t even discuss it when they were still on-air on GMA 3. The two of them were both pulled from the air in December shortly after the relationship was revealed. They were both formally released from ABC News in late January.