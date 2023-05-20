‘VPR’s Tom Sandoval Seen In 1st Photos After Dramatic Finale Revealing Affair With Raquel Leviss

Tom was deep in conversation on his phone at a gas station days after the 'Vanderpump Rules' season finale, where new details about his affair were revealed.

Tom Sandoval was photographed out in Los Angeles a few days after the dramatic season finale of Vanderpump Rules aired, where all the tea about his cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their castmate Raquel Leviss was spilled. The reality star was spotted at a gas station filling up his black Mercedes and looking like he was in a deep conversation on his phone on Friday, May 19.

Tom Sandoval spotted in LA after the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ finale. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

Rocking a baseball cap with the name of his and castmate Tom Schwartz’ bar Tom Tom, the lead singer of the band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras covered a lot of ground at the gas station as he walked around quite a bit while chatting on the phone. He topped off his casual ensemble with a gray tee and black pants.

Tom looked calm and collected on his LA outing, which was a world away from the Bravo series finale, where he was in the hot seat most of the time trying to excuse his infidelity. He claimed he and Ariana had “no sex life” and that they lived two different lives while living under the same roof. He also accused Ariana of “putting pressure” on him to stay in the relationship. Tom also said that he and Raquel had a “connection”.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair was the main topic at the finale. (Shutterstock)

Tom also confirmed he hooked up with “Miami Girl” in 2014, saying “Ariana has always known the truth about that.” He also confirmed there was “one other time” that he cheated, but he didn’t go into details. According to fan theories, Tom may have hooked up with his former co-star, Billie Lee. The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion filmed on March 23 and is expected to begin airing in late May.

Meanwhile, Ariana spoke out ahead of the reunion, telling The New York Times that she doesn’t want to be anywhere in the vicinity of her ex Tom or her former bestie Raquel following their months-long affair. She went so far as to say she refused to film with them for Vanderpump Rules. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she said.

