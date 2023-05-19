‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Gushes Over Oldest Daughter Carly Turning 14: ‘We Love You So Much’

Catelynn Lowell celebrated her 'amazing' daughter Carly who turned 14 years old on May 18. See Catelynn's sweet tribute here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 19, 2023 8:56AM EDT
Catelynn Lowell
View gallery
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn LowellMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Stars attend the 2018 VMA Gifting Experience presented by Altec Lansing at Domenico Vacca in New York, NY. Pictured: Catelynn Baltierra,Tyler Baltierra Ref: SPL5017130 190818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Steve Mack / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Catelynn Lowell, 31, wished her oldest daughter Carly a happy 14th birthday with the sweetest Instagram post on May 18. The Teen Mom star shared several throwback photos of Carly, who was born in 2009, and was given up for adoption by Catelynn and her dad Tyler Baltierra. Catelynn included adorable photos of Carly with her three other daughters, Rya Rose, 18 months, Vaeda Luma, 4, and Novalee Reign, 8. “14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!” Catelynn wrote about Carly in her caption. “Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️ Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!” she added.

Catelynn gave birth to Carly when she was featured on 16 And Pregnant on MTV. Catelynn and Tyler could not financially support their daughter at the time so they decided to put her up for adoption. Carly was raised by her loving adopted parents Brandon and Theresa, but Catelynn and Tyler still maintained a relationship with their first daughter. In 2021, Catelynn told Us Weekly that she and Tyler have a “good relationship” with Carly’s adopted parents.

“They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” Catelynn said in the interview. On an episode of Teen Mom that year, Tyler admitted that sometimes feels “inferior” to Carly’s parents. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time,” he said.

Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Catelynn and Tyler didn’t see Carly for two years  because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple happily reunited with their daughter on an episode of Teen Mom OG in late 2021. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important,” Catelynn said in an interview with E! News before the episode aired. The MTV star also said it’s “awesome” she gets to show her and Tyler’s relationship with Carly on the show still.

More From Our Partners

ad