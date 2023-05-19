‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Gushes Over Oldest Daughter Carly Turning 14: ‘We Love You So Much’

Catelynn Lowell, 31, wished her oldest daughter Carly a happy 14th birthday with the sweetest Instagram post on May 18. The Teen Mom star shared several throwback photos of Carly, who was born in 2009, and was given up for adoption by Catelynn and her dad Tyler Baltierra. Catelynn included adorable photos of Carly with her three other daughters, Rya Rose, 18 months, Vaeda Luma, 4, and Novalee Reign, 8. “14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!” Catelynn wrote about Carly in her caption. “Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️ Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!” she added.

Catelynn gave birth to Carly when she was featured on 16 And Pregnant on MTV. Catelynn and Tyler could not financially support their daughter at the time so they decided to put her up for adoption. Carly was raised by her loving adopted parents Brandon and Theresa, but Catelynn and Tyler still maintained a relationship with their first daughter. In 2021, Catelynn told Us Weekly that she and Tyler have a “good relationship” with Carly’s adopted parents.

“They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” Catelynn said in the interview. On an episode of Teen Mom that year, Tyler admitted that sometimes feels “inferior” to Carly’s parents. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time,” he said.

Catelynn and Tyler didn’t see Carly for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple happily reunited with their daughter on an episode of Teen Mom OG in late 2021. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important,” Catelynn said in an interview with E! News before the episode aired. The MTV star also said it’s “awesome” she gets to show her and Tyler’s relationship with Carly on the show still.