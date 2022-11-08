‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Reveals A Secret Childhood Trauma After Being Hospitalized

The Nov. 8 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was an emotional one, as Catelynn Lowell revealed a secret childhood trauma that “no one” knew about. The brave admission came after she was hospitalized and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. She had been experiencing sharp pains, ear aches and more, so her doctors had her do an MRI, and when the results came back, she was told she had Bell’s palsy. Catelynn was relieved because her anxiety was at an all-time high when she didn’t know what was wrong with her. Catelynn revealed that that often happens when she’s not in control of her own body, and that’s because when she was “little”, she wasn’t in control of her own body — “when I was little, something happened to me, and I was not in control… somebody else was.” Catelynn didn’t reveal anymore information, but she did say that that’s where her anxiety about her body stems from. “Mental health is a lifelong journey,” she said.

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus and her two daughters moved out of her mom’s house. But because they don’t yet own any furniture, they ate takeout food on the floor. Still, Briana’s sister Brittany said she was proud of her for moving into her own place. Still, we’re curious — how long do you think it’ll be before her new boyfriend moves in?

Later, Amber Portwood was devastated and shocked with the state in which ex Andrew Glennon left her house. He and their son, James, left for California shortly after he was awarded sole custody, so when Amber, Gary Shirley, and his family went to the house, they found that it reeked of urine. There were also items thrown everywhere, liquids spilled on baseboards, and more. It was a mess! Fortunately, Amber had daughter Leah to lean on.

Finally, Jade Cline got super emotional on Kloie‘s first day of school, and Cheyenne Floyd found out that Cory Wharton will be out of town and won’t be able to help her with their daughter, Ryder, like he promised. “Co-parenting rocks,” she joked.

