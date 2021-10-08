Catelynn Lowell Reveals Where She Now Stands With Daughter Carly’s Adoptive Parents

‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell has opened up about her relationship with eldest daughter Carly’s parents, who adopted her in 2009.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been a fixture on the reality TV scene since 2009, when she was pregnant with her daughter Carly. The 29-year-old Michigan native, who put her eldest child up for adoption, recently revealed she and her husband Tyler Baltierra, 29, have a “good relationship” with adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa. “They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” she told Us Weekly on October 6.

“Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about, like, growing and learning and maneuvering.” Catelynn and Tyler have since welcomed daughters Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya Rose, 1 month, but still have a relationship with Carly. “I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Tyler said of their dynamic during an episode of Teen Mom earlier this year.

The proud dad admitted he sometimes feels “inferior” to her adoptive parents. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time,” said at the time, adding, “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel, like, this inferior position. I don’t want it to come across like that, but at the end of the day, the reality is, I cannot get to Carly unless it’s going through Brandon and Teresa.”

The reality TV star also told the outlet that Carly is yet to meet their newborn baby girl, Rya. “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that. She’s seen her, but not in person yet.” Tyler also shared a photo of his baby girl to Instagram, which showed her resting on his chest.

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love,” he wrote.