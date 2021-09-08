Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Share 1st Photos Of Newborn Daughter Rya Rose

‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have finally shared photos of their baby girl Rya Rose’s face, and she’s so gorgeous.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 29, and husband Tyler Baltierra just introduced their newborn daughter, Rya Rose, to the world and she’s just as beautiful as we imagined her to be.

After giving birth to their fourth daughter on August 28, Catelynn shared the first photos of their baby girl with Celebuzz — SEE THE PHOTOS HERE — and in the three pictures, Rya can be seen swaddled in a blanket and wearing a blue bow on her head. Her eyes are closed, but in the first photo, she appears to have a big smile on her face and it’s so cute.

In the second image, she appears to be sound asleep and unaware that her photo is being taken. Next to Rya was a plaque with all the details of her birth. Rya was born on August 28, 2021 at 1:07 A.M. She was 6lbs and 12 ounces at birth, and was 20 inches long.

And in the third photo, Ryan is seen sleeping some more, but this time, her mouth is gently gaped open. She must be in a deep sleep and dreaming of the great life she’s going to have with her two older sisters, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, who will likely help take care of her.

Rya also has an older sister named Carly, 12, who was adopted during Catelynn and Tyler’s episode of 16 and Pregnant.

Tyler also previously shared a photo of his baby girl resting on his naked chest, while they were still in the hospital — but her face wasn’t visible. “There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love,” he wrote.

Want more from Tyler and Catelynn? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.