Catelynn Lowell Claps Back At ‘Thirsty Girls’ Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra’s Shirtless Pic

Back off, ladies — ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell wants ‘thirsty’ commenters to stop trying to steal her man.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is a proud wife, and she loves seeing her husband, Tyler Baltierra, 29, showing off his fitness progress on Instagram. However, she’s not a fan of the “thirsty girls” who have been leaving comments on his latest shirtless photo.

Tyler showed off his body transformation on Instagram on August 23, writing, “I won’t ever stop fighting even when my body is bleeding broken & all bruised stumbling. It will not inhibit my journey. I’ll just keep rising & learning while adapting any strategy needed to reach my peak of victory … #FitnessJourney #WritingIsHealing #WritingIsMotivating”.

Catelynn, who’s proud of his progress, commented on his post and wrote, “Heyyyyy sexyyyyyy”, before adding another comment after she saw all his female (and male) followers admiring Tyler’s new look. “All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh.”

Tyler has been documenting his weight loss and body transformation on social media for more than a year now. He actually posted another shirtless photo of himself on July 19, and it showed him flexing and showing off his back muscles. He also gave fans a one-year update on June 10, when he revealed that he had gained 34 pounds of muscle. He shared before and after photos of what he looked like then at 165 pounds and what he looks like now at 199 pounds. It’s incredible!

We can certainly see why Catelynn, who’s gearing up for another season of Teen Mom OG that premieres on Sept. 7, is so proud of Tyler. He looks fantastic.