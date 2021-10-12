Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals Whether Daughter Carly, 12, Has Met Baby Rya Rose Yet

As Season 10 of ‘Teen Mom OG’ continues to unfold, Catelynn Lowell teases an upcoming reunion with her 12-year-old daughter, Carly.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 29, recently gave birth to her fourth child — a daughter named Rya Rose — and during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she revealed whether her 12-year-old daughter, Carly, has met the new baby yet.

“Carly hasn’t met this baby yet,” Catelynn told us. “She hasn’t met Rya yet. I know when we did see her [recently, though], she was super excited to be getting another sister. Carly is the oldest, so she absolutely adores her sisters.” After giving birth to Carly, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, 29, placed her for adoption in 2009. Then, they went on to welcome three more girls — Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and 1-month-old Rya.

While discussing Carly and little Rya, Catelynn went on to say that Carly’s excitement was “partly because she only has a brother at home, so she was like, ‘Oh you know, I love being able to have sisters.’”

Following Rya’s birth in August, Catelynn shared photos of her newborn with Carly’s adoptive parents Brandon and Theresa Davis. “I did text Carly’s mom though when I was in labor and I also did text her all these pictures all the time of Rya, and then Rya and the girls and all that kind of stuff,” she told us. “So that way, Carly can see her and stuff like that until we are able to have a face-to-face visit again.”

Catelynn didn’t reveal when she and Tyler would be reuniting with Carly again, but based on what she told us, we assume it’ll be sometime soon.

Want more from Tyler and Catelynn? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.