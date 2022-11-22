‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn & Tyler Celebrate 16 Years Together As Jaylan Buys A Ring To Propose To Leah

This week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was rather sweet. While the show often delivers pretty entertaining drama, it was also nice to get a break from it this week and see everyone celebrating fun, joyous events in their lives. To start, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated 16 years together. Their daughter, Nova, couldn’t believe it — she actually thought they had already been together for 60 years. But it’s true — they’ve been together a really long time, which was proven by MTV with a montage of footage from throughout their journey on the show. They also celebrated with a dinner on a cruise ship.

16 years in the books for Cate & Ty 💗🥹

Don't miss an emotional all-new #TeenMom tonight at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/gUbpQ4sZM4 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 22, 2022

Later, Amber Portwood went to California to visit her son James, and when her ex, Gary Shirley, learned that she was entertaining the idea of spending time with ex Andrew Glennon to improve their co-parenting situation, he freaked. Gary thought it was a bad idea since Andrew had secretly recorded Amber in the past. He also feared that Amber might want to get back together with Andrew in the future.

Meanwhile, Sean Austin felt pressure to get a job after looking at a wedding venue with Jade Cline. He tried interviewing with a company to spray mosquito repellant on lawns, but they pushed his interview off three different times, so he gave up on pursuing that. But because their wedding will cost a lot of money, he’s going to need to act fast.

take a deep breath + relax by watching an all-new #TeenMom starting right NOW on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/uh9Xa7ZVMX — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 23, 2022

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd learned that Zach Davis‘ legal issues won’t affect their wedding (his court date will be after the ceremony), so she was able to actually have fun at her bridal shower. Oh, and Jaylan Mobley bought a ring to propose to Leah Messer, but we already know how that’s going to turn out.

