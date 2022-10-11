Teen Mom’s Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Split 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 30, is back on the market. The mother of three announced in a joint statement via Instagram with her now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley that they have broken up two months after getting engaged. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan wrote alongside a black and white photo of themselves holding hands.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the statement continued. “We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X” The pair dated for about a year before Jaylan popped the question in August while on an anniversary trip in Costa Rica.

“Two souls, one heart … It’s official!!,” Leah captioned her stunning engagement announcement photos in August, which have since been deleted. She wore a gorgeous, silky beige dress for the happy photoshoot and showed off her custom-designed 4.7-carat ring by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.

Leah had revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview before officially announcing the news that she had her three girls’ approval to take the next step with Jaylan. “I think just them asking [if we are going to get married] … it’s like, low-key, their approval [of my relationship with Jaylan]. They love Jaylan. We are happy. And we’re very excited,” she noted. Leah shares Adalynn, 9, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

The separation may come as a shock for some, as there were no signs of trouble in paradise for Leah and Jaylan. Shortly after he asked Leah for her hand in marriage, Jaylan gushed to People about taking the next step with her in life. “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else. I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her,” he remembered.