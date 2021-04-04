‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Celebrates Easter With Daughters Aliannah & Aleeah, 11 & Adalynn, 8

Leah Messer took to Instagram to wish her followers a ‘Happy Easter’ with new pics that showed her and her look-alike daughters happily posing together.

Leah Messer, 28, let her social media followers know that she’s spending Easter this year with those closest to her when she posted two new family pics. The proud mom posed with her three daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, and Adalynn, 8, in the cute snapshots as they stood outside in front of a fence and tree with their adorable dog Lucky. They were all wearing various colors that were perfect for spring and had big smiles on their faces.

Leah wore a long-sleeved white zipped crop top and gray leggings with a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist and white sneakers. Aliannah and Aleeah decided to go with a yellow T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers, and a black jumpsuit with white polka dots over a white top and white shoes. Adalynn topped things off in a pastel-colored top and matching pants as Lucky also wore a blue shirt.

“Happy Easter weekend from the @reallifelucky101 & my girl crew! 🐰🐣💕,” Leah captioned the pics, which received a lot of responses. “The cutest crew!,” one follower enthused while another wrote, “You guys all look like sisters lol! Happy Easter!!! ❤💐🐣🐰” A third commented on how “tall” all three daughters are and a fourth wrote, “Y’all look beautiful! Happy Easter!”

Before she got attention from her latest photo with her daughters, Leah got attention for looking amazing in a photo that showed her rocking a stylish outfit as she sent love to those in West Virginia after they suffered from a flood. The Teen Mom 2 star showed off a white graphic T-shirt that had butterflies and flowers on it, brown latex pants, black boots, and an orange hat in the snapshot as her long wavy hair was draped over her shoulders.

“Dear Universe, please send more sunny days. I am sending all of my prayers out to everyone going through a difficult time in WV with the high waters. Please stay safe! & thank you first responders. 🙏🏻♥️,” her caption for the photo read.