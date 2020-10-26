’Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer & Daughters Dress Up As Cruella de Vil & Dalmatian Dogs For Halloween

Leah Messer took to Instagram to share some awesome photos of her and her three daughters posing in their impressive black and white Halloween costumes inspired by Disney’s ‘101 Dalmatians.

Leah Messer, 28, is celebrating Halloween a few days early with her latest Instagram photos! The Teen Mom 2 star and her three daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah, 10, and Adalynn, 7, were dressed like the iconic characters Cruella de Vil and the dalmatian dogs from Disney’s 1996 film 101 Dalmatians for the holiday and they all looked absolutely fantastic! The proud mom wore a black dress under a white coat as well as red gloves, red heels, and a black and white wig while standing in a forest of fallen leaves in the pics, and her girls looked adorable in white dresses with black polka dots on them and matching white and black face paint.

“‘The puppies, darling. I have no use for babies.’ – Cruella De Vil😂😂 Swipe 👉🏼👉🏼📸- @flashforwardwv #GirlMom #cruelladevil #Halloween #101dalmatians #Disney,” Leah captioned the epic snapshots.

Once the post went public, the reality beauty’s followers were quick to comment with positive opinions. “Love these so much!” one follower wrote while another called the pictures “brilliant.” “This is everything 😂❤️❤️ yassssss,” a third gushed, and a fourth called the mother-daughters costumes’ “really spooky.”

Four days before she showed off her and her precious gals’ Halloween costumes, Leah got into the spirit of the fall season by posting a video of herself picking out the perfect pumpkin, which can be seen above. In the clip, the mama-of-three flaunted her stylish fashion sense while wearing a green long-sleeved sweater dress and black thigh-high boots as she walked around an outdoor market to choose the festive squash. She also had her long locks straightened and wore dangling earrings that looked great with the outfit as she flashed a nonstop smile to the camera.

“I’m so grateful to be where I am today, mentally and physically. & to continue using the platform that I have to inspire and uplift others. I still have so much to learn in due time.🙏🏻,” she wrote in the caption for the emotional post.

We’re not sure if Leah and her girls plan on sharing more Halloween costumes as the holiday gets closer, but we’ll be on the lookout!