Glenn Close Dresses Up As Cruella de Vil For Halloween 14 Years After ‘101 Dalmatians’ Hit Theaters

Glenn Close recreated her iconic Curella de Vil look for Bette Midler’s Halloween event and looked just as intimidating in her garb as she did in the 1996 film ‘101 Dalmatians.’ Check out the pics of the star!

As the song goes, “if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will!” Glenn Close perfectly resurrected her memorable look as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in a series of new snaps she shared to Instagram on October 5. The seven-time Oscar-nominated actress, 73, used everything she had within reach to make the costume completely authentic, and totally Cruella de Vil. “Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT,” Glenn captioned her first post, which you can see below.

Within her caption, Glenn detailed every piece of her costume and how she was able to pull her look together. The decorated actress revealed that her red cigarette holder was actually a chopstick and that she bought her wig online. The gloves that Glenn wore were a bit more tricky; they were “black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips.” The actress’s leopard scarf was actually a pair of “silk long Johns,” while she confessed that she got her Dalmatian puppy dog ears at a Halloween store!

Next, Glenn revealed that her faux fur coat was from her 2017 film (released in 2018) The Wife, for which she earned her recent Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading role in 2019, losing out to The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman. When it came to makeup, the talent had to get quite creative. “Didn’t have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner…next time,” she teased for her legions of dedicated fans! Along with her first photo, Glenn also shared a carousel post of photos and boomerang videos of herself in full Cruella garb.

Glenn is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation, but many of her younger fans were likely introduced to her with the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians. Loosely based on the animated film of the same name, released in 1961, Glenn brought to life Cruella de Vil for an entire new generation of fans. In the role, Glenn was conniving, sneaky, and sported quite a number of spots.

She went on to reprise the role in 2000 for the film’s sequel — 102 Dalmatians. But beyond her collaboration with Disney, Glenn has maintained a towering career. She’s been nominated for seven Oscars between 1983 and 2019, and has also acted on the stage in shows like Sunset Boulevard. However, it’s her role as Cruella de Vil that gave the living legend a whole new generation of fans. In 2021, Emma Stone will take on the memorable role for the prequel film entitled Cruella, which tells the origin story of the Disney villain. But with Glenn’s new pics of her Cruella look, longtime fans got a total blast from the past just in time for Halloween!