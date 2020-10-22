‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Looks Gorgeous Pumpkin Picking In Minidress & Thigh-High Boots.

Leah Messer looks so beautiful and chic in a new inspirational video. She wears a gorgeous fall sweater mini-dress while picking out the perfect pumpkin.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is showing off a whole new look to her fans. The 28-year-old could have stepped right out of a fashion campaign for stylish fall clothes and accessories in a video by @thejburkeproject, which she shared with fans to her Instagram account on Oct. 22. The mother of three is seen wearing an olive green long-sleeve sweater mini-dress with a high collar, as she walks around an open-air market stand looking for the perfect pumpkin.

Leah’s accessorizes are so on point for the season, as she’s wearing thigh-high black suede boots with a heel, and at one point puts on a tan fedora-style hat. The mom of three is perfectly styled, with her auburn red hair straightened, while wearing a warm autumn makeup palette of brown, bronze and orange hues. Leah rocks a pair of dangling shiny gold earrings, which flatter her gorgeous face.

The video is part of a project Leah is working on which she noted in the caption is related to the topic of being a “#GirlMom.” The MTV star is mother to three daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 10, by ex Corey Simms, and and Adalynn, 7, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

While the video of Leah in her fashionable outfit to inspect pumpkins rolls, she does a voice over where she is heard telling fans “…will allow me to connect with all moms, especially our girl moms. Allowing our children to embrace their identity and raise self-love and self-acceptance.” Singer Mickey Guyton‘s tune “Heaven Down Here” plays in the background of the stylish video.

Leah wrote in the caption, “I’m so grateful to be where I am today, mentally and physically & to continue using the platform that I have to inspire and uplift others. I still have so much to learn in due time.” She detailed her past struggles with pain pill addiction and depression in her May 2020 memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith. The MTV star is now happy, sober, and raising her three girls in West Virginia. We can’t wait to see what else Leah has in store to help inspire others, especially other girl moms.