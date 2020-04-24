‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Was Once Part Of A Real-Life Fight Club & Charged With Juvenile Assault

Leah Messer didn’t hold back in her revealing new memoir! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star admitted she once ended up in a fight that got her suspended from school.

Leah Messer, 28, revealed she was in a real-life fight club in her new book Hope, Grace & Faith. “I was tougher than I looked…we used to be part of what I can only describe as an elementary school Fight Club,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote in her memoir, which was obtained by HollywoodLife and is set for release on Tuesday, May 5. “Every day at recess there would be these prearranged fights. It was totally under the radar, but also highly organized,” she added, noting that the fights would take place in a “log cabin-like structure that was completely empty inside.”

The former 16 & Pregnant star went on to explain in graphic detail what the physical altercations were like. “You’d be down on the ground wrestling, pulling hair, punching and kicking each other, doing whatever you had to do to stay in the fight until one of you finally gave in,” Leah wrote. “I was actually undefeated, and then on my third or fourth fight, the girl I was up against got hurt and we all got in trouble.” Unfortunately for Leah — who is now mom to twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, 10, with ex Corey Simms, and Adalynn Faith, 7, with ex Jeremy Calvert — that fight was the beginning of the end.

“I tackled her and took her down, but as she was squirming around on the ground, she hit her kneecap on the wooden wall of the cabin and it split open,” Leah remembered on page 40 of the memoir. “Suddenly, there was blood all over her knee and all the kids that had been watching and cheering us on instantly scattered — that was the end of my junior wrestling career,” she explained.

Years later, Leah’s scrappy side reared its head again when she became jealous about a girl who was becoming close with her then-boyfriend in high school. “I was so insecure that I felt jealous about any girl that looked at my boyfriend,” she wrote. With her mom Dawn Spears and grandma in her corner, the West Virginia native was encouraged to take the girl on. “When I finally told my mom and my grandma what had been going on, their response was that I needed to fight this girl…my grandma even came down to the school one day and pulled me out of class to tell me that I needed to kick her a– right then and there, or I’d be in trouble with her,” Leah wrote.

Ultimately, the fight led to Leah being suspended from school — and the family was stuck with the girls’ medical costs. “I had beaten the girl so badly that she ended up in the hospital and her family pressed charges against me for juvenile assault,” Leah explained. “I was suspended from school for three days, I had to see a parole officer once a month for six months, and my grandma had to pay the girl’s hospital bill.” This story was first identified by reality TV blog The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, who also obtained a copy of the memoir.