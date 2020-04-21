‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Claims Her Mom Pressured Her Into Having Sex With A Random Guy

Leah Messer’s new book, ‘Hope, Grace & Faith’, is full of jaw-dropping revelations about the ‘Teen Mom’ star’s life, including an excerpt in which she claims her mom pressured her into having sex.

In an advanced copy of Leah Messer‘s new book, Hope, Grace & Faith (out May 5), obtained by HollywoodLife, the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, describes one night during her teen years, during which she felt her mom, Dawn Spears, pressured her into having sex with a man she barely knew. Leah claims that her mom would often hang out with her and her teen friends when Dawn’s husband, Lee, would go out of town. And it was during one night in particular that Dawn allegedly suggested Leah and her friends play a game of spin the bottle, which eventually led to Leah getting shoved into a room with a random teen, whom she felt Dawn was pressuring her into having sex with.

In the book, Leah, who lost her virginity at 13 and before this incident occurred, says that her mom’s behavior around her friends often embarrassed her. “She would let us have friends over and she’d hang out with all of us,” Leah said when describing her high school years. “I think because she never went to high school, or even got to be a normal teenager, there was a part of her that felt like she had missed out on something. She wasn’t even allowed to talk to boys before she met my dad and got pregnant with me, so she liked hanging out with our friends and being around that energy.”

She continued, “Around that time, she and Lee were going through a rough patch. She had started seeing a therapist who diagnosed her as bipolar (with depression and anxiety), but she wouldn’t take her meds so she was totally unpredictable. One second she’d be flying high and the next she’d spiral into a dark place. I think she also just didn’t know how to handle having teenage daughters, so she’d either be so strict it was embarrassing or she’d want to hang out and act like she was the young cool mom— which was also embarrassing. There was no middle ground; it was always one extreme or the other.”

On the night of the incident, Leah says Dawn allowed her, her cousins, and some friends to invite some boys over. Leah ended up inviting a teenager named Mike to come over with his younger brother. Leah, however, only casually knew Mike. She explained, “We were all sitting around the living room, talking and hanging out, when my mom came into the room with an empty wine bottle and said we should play Spin the Bottle. At first, it was funny; we were all just laughing and not really taking the game seriously. Mike spun, and I was relieved when the bottle didn’t land on me. When I spun, it landed on his brother, so I gave him a peck on the cheek and we all laughed. When it was Mike’s turn to go again, the bottle landed in the empty space next to me. There was an awkward pause and he went to spin it again.”

It was then that, according to Leah, her mom took control of the situation. “Before he could, my mom leaned over and pushed the bottle so that it was pointing right at me,” Leah said. “I shook my head and said, ‘No way,’ but she started wrestling with me and telling me I had to do it. I was laughing, because I thought she was just teasing me, but then she started pushing both of us towards the bedroom I shared with [my sister] Victoria. The next thing I knew I was in the room with Mike and my mom was holding the door shut from the other side so I couldn’t get out. I remember feeling cornered, like a trapped animal. I didn’t want to kiss Mike, much less have sex with him, but that’s exactly what happened.”

Leah goes on to say that the sex was consensual, but she felt that her mom had pressured them into doing the deed. She wrote, “He didn’t force himself on me. I think he was actually as nervous and uncomfortable as I was. At one point he even asked me, ‘Are you sure, Leah? Because this is weird.’ I wasn’t sure (and it was definitely weird), but I still hadn’t learned how to say no. So I just shrugged and said, ‘I guess.’ It was easier to just let it happen than to think about why my mom had pushed me into that room in the first place. We were in there for maybe 10 minutes and it was the grossest sex I’ve ever had. He was all sweaty and grunting… When it was over, I felt totally ashamed of myself, but I knew there was no way I could take back what I had just done. Coming out of that room was the most humiliating walk of shame.”

As for Dawn, Leah says her mom thought the entire situation was hilarious. “I remember my mom laughing as we walked out. Then I think she just lost interest because she went to bed shortly after,” Leah wrote.

But during a July 2019 episode of Leah’s podcast, her mom, Dawn, revealed some of the reasons why she behaved how she did at that time. “You learn that behavior, that cycle, and then you find yourself doing that with your own children. And I still have a hard time,” Dawn said. She also noted that she had since apologized to Leah and her siblings for the things she did to them. “I had to apologize, this year, to each one of my children and my husband because I was wrong to them and my husband. I was acting out my cycle, and all the hurt I had been through…I have no objections against [Leah] writing the book. Everyone is going to have something to learn from it, and if it takes our lives for other people’s eyes to be open with their families then I’m all for it,” she said.

Leah’s book, Hope, Grace & Faith, is set to be released by Post Hill Press on May 5. It will be available on Amazon, and can already be pre-ordered.