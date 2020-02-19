See Pic
‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Faces Backlash For Allowing Daughter, 10, To Wear Skimpy Outfits

Leah Messer has some fans questioning her parenting style online after she shared a photo of her 10-year-old daughter, Aleeah in a cheerleading uniform on Feb. 17. Critics claim the little girl shouldn’t be wearing heavy makeup’ and ‘short skirts.’

Leah Messer is facing backlash over an Instagram photo she shared on Monday that shows her daughter Aleeah in her cheerleading uniform. The red, black and white ensemble featured long sleeves with slight cutouts at the shoulders and a skirt above the knee. The 10-year-old, whose makeup is done in the photo, looked adorable with her hair in a high ponytail with a bedazzled bow. Yet, some Instagram users didn’t approve of the competition uniform, and took it out on Leah in the comments.

“Is it just me or is her skirt way too short??” one fan wrote under the photo, which shows Aleeah and her cheerleading coach. “Beautiful but why so much makeup? She looks like she’s 17?” another critic noted. “Waaaaay inappropriate.. its not ok for little girls to dress like this,” a separate critic declared.

Despite the negative comments, there were positive reviews in the mix. Many fans came to Leah’s defense and even questioned the nerve of some people who would speak on someone else’s child. Some even argued that Aleeah participating in a sport is beneficial to her development and confidence, rather than focusing on looks.

“Why do people honestly think they have a right to get on here and say someone about somebody’s children? So what did they wear makeup there and cheer all the kids wear makeup? Where makeup doesn’t make you not have dreams doesn’t make you fulfill your goals in life,” one passionate fan wrote.

Another fan encouraged the MTV star to rise above the negativity, writing, “Her hair is in a high pony and the make up is not overdone at all. Don’t let the negative posters take away from your daughter being in a sport that helps to build her confidence!”

Leah has yet to address situation. Nonetheless, she could be ignoring the buzz since she’s been active on social media following the backlash.