‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Leah Messer’s Daughter Claims Jeremy Calvert Bought A Ring To Propose

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert may be getting engaged again, according to their daughter, Addy, who — during the Oct. 6 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ — said he ‘already got the ring’ for her.

Leah Messer was left stunned during the Oct. 6 episode of Teen Mom 2, when her 7-year-old daughter, Adalynn Calvert, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, revealed he “already got the ring” to propose to her. Adalynn, whom the family nicknamed “Addie”, was getting ready to celebrate her 7th birthday during this week’s episode when she revealed the startling news to her mom and sisters.

As you can see in the clip below, which was first shared by MTV as a preview for this week’s episode, Leah was talking to her daughters and told Addie to stop wishing she and Jeremy would get married again. “I’m not getting married to your dad,” Leah told Addie this week, but Addie clapped back and said, “Yes, you are — cause he already got the ring.”

Big things are happening on next Tuesday's #TeenMom2! Thanks for watching with us—see you then. 📺 pic.twitter.com/rbkf1igcui — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 30, 2020

“I don’t care what kind of ring he gets — he better give it to somebody else. He better be giving it to your [future] stepmom,” Leah joked, before taking to her confessional and saying, “Jeremy and I probably won’t ever get back together”. However, Leah did admit that it’s nice that she and Jeremy get along so well together. Especially so they can throw one joint birthday party for Addie, like they did this week.

Meanwhile, an explosive family brawl left Jade Cline caught between Sean and her parents. After everyone lost their jobs, Jade took on a lot of the family’s financial burden by moving forward with her own salon and taking on new clients. However, when Jade came home to find what appeared to be drug residue on her bathroom counter, she flipped out.

At first, Jade blamed Sean, who’s abused drugs in the past, but he claimed her parents were the ones to blame. Because of that, everyone started fighting and the police were called. Jade then kicked everyone out, as she didn’t know who to believe. Her parents told Jade that a secret camera in their bedroom caught Sean trying to plan drug paraphernalia in their stuff, but he said he was just getting a phone charger and is completely innocent.

"I need my peace. I want my home back." 💔 Tonight on #TeenMom2, things take a turn for the worse for Jade's boyfriend Sean and her parents turn against each other. pic.twitter.com/wJ21X8Nwdf — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 6, 2020

Later, Devoin‘s family reappeared in Briana DeJesus and Nova’s lives after being absent for years. Briana wasn’t sure how she felt about it, but Nova seemed happy, and Briana’s mom Roxanne said it was a great thing for everyone.

Kailyn Lowry then tried reconnecting with her sister. She even prepared her boys for a potential reunion and meeting with their new baby cousin, but when Kailyn’s sister cancelled the plan due to an alleged dog bite, everything went awry.

Finally, Cole DeBoer took Aubree to buy her very first cell phone, even though Chelsea Houska worried about whether they were making the right decision for their daughter.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.