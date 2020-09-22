‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Reveals She Was 13 The 1st Time She Had Sex: ‘I Didn’t Know Anything’

Leah Messer shared her story about having sex for ‘the first time’ on the Sept. 22 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ after realizing she needs to have important talks with her twins soon.



Leah Messer, 28, revealed how old she was the first time she had sex on the Sept. 22 episode of Teen Mom 2. The confession came about as the MTV star was gearing up for her twins Aleeah and Aliannah’s 10th birthday, making her realize that she’ll need to start having adult conversations with the girls soon. “I cannot believe my kids are 10. I was 13 the first time I had sex,” Leah said in disbelief during a FaceTime call with her friend, Kylie.

Realizing that her daughters will be teenagers in a few years, Leah continued, “The girls are 10. Granted, I did not get pregnant until later…What I’m saying [is] it’s confusing. I didn’t know anything! I didn’t know anything.” The longtime Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t want her daughters (including her youngest, Adalynn, 7) to be left in the dark as well. “I want them to know everything and know what happens,” she continued. “Not just, ‘I don’t want to be like you, ma.’ Okay, but why?”

Kylie assured Leah that unlike the worried mom, her daughters are in a better environment now. “But I think your atmosphere growing up is way different than their atmosphere. Like, yours was obviously not that great, so I don’t think that that’s a lot that you have to worry about,” Leah’s friend said over the phone. However, she agreed that Leah will need to have tough talks about subjects like sexual education soon: “But you’re right you have to let them know about things and be honest with them.”

Leah Messer shared this photo of her twins Aleeah and Aliannah, and her youngest daughter Adalynn, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@leahmesser)

While seeing your kids grow up can be scary, Leah was in awe at the individuals her twins are turning into. “I’m so proud of the girls, even though they’re twins, they definitely have their own identity. They’re completely different,” Leah gushed. “Gracie [Aleeah] is in cheer, and Ali [Aliannah] is in Girl Scouts and she loves writing. So it’s just cool to see them grow into little people.”

During the twins’ birthday festivities, Leah asked her daughters, “You guys get to learn from my mistakes, right?” To that, Aliannah cheekily told her mom, “You’ve made some big bad mistakes.” Leah gently corrected the birthday girl, saying, “What do you mean I’ve made some big bad mistakes? Getting pregnant at 17 wasn’t a mistake, it was a challenge. I didn’t know what the heck I was doing, but I made it work and look at us now.”

Leah was 17 years old when she became pregnant with Aleeah and Aliannah with her high school sweetheart, Corey Simms (she later welcomed Adalynn with Jeremy Calvert, who’s now her ex-husband). While her life as a mother has always been documented on MTV, she has been especially open as of late. She even released a memoir in May of 2020, Hope, Grace & Faith, in which she opened up about personal issues like her past addiction to prescription pain pills and a secret abortion.