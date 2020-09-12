‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s 3 Daughters, 10 & 7, Look So Grown Up In New Pic With New Puppy

Leah Messer introduced her adorable puppy to the world when she posted a series of sweet photos of her daughters, Aliannah, Aleeah, and Adalynn happily embracing the four-legged addition to their family.

Leah Messer, 28, recently welcomed a new family member and took to Instagram to share the exciting news! The Teen Mom 2 star posted a bunch of new photos when announcing that she now has a new puppy named Lucky on Sept. 11 and they all featured her grown up-looking daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 10, and Adalynn, 7. “Everyone meet our newest addition to the family, 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒚! 🐶 He is one 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒚 puppy! 🥰 We are already obsessed with him! 😍✨,” Leah captioned the post.

In the first and last pics, the three girls can be seen smiling and posing while Aleeah, who is nicknamed Gracie, is holding the sweet pup, which seems to be a dalmatian breed. In another pic, little Lucky is posing solo while laying down for the camera and in the third photo, the girls are happily laying down as he sits between them.

The eye-catching and heartwarming pics brought on a lot of positive compliments from Leah’s followers and many of them couldn’t help but comment on how much older her daughters looked. “Omg The twins are so big,” one comment read. “You have the most beautiful girls❤️,” another comment read. “Your girls are so beautiful and have gotten so big ❤️,” a third pointed out.

Before she posted her latest snapshots, Leah shared two photos of Aleeah looking like her mini-me. The little beauty was wearing a long white dress with blue floral designs on it in the pics and had her long wavy hair down. She was also posing by a body of water outside and many fans left responses about how much she looked like her mom in the post.

Just a few days before, Leah shared different vacation pics that featured all three of her daughters in the beautiful blue ocean. They looked thrilled to be taking in the summer days while splashing under the sun and their proud mom was all about showing them off with the gorgeous photos.