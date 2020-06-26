Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah Grace Looks ‘So Much’ Like Her ‘Twin’ In New Vacation Pics

Fans couldn’t get over the fact that Leah Messer’s 10-year-old daughter, Aleeah Grace, is practically her doppelgänger! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star shared new vacation photos amid their tropical getaway.

Fans had to do a “double take” after seeing Leah Messer’s latest Instagram post on June 25. They were surprised to see that instead of the Teen Mom 2 star, the latest pictures on Leah’s Instagram page were of her 10-year-old daughter, Aleeah Grace — that’s how much they look alike! “Gracie looks just like you. I had to do a double take lOl,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “Twin much!?” A third fan echoed these sentiments, writing, “Grace is growing up fast. She looks so much [like] you.”

Aleeah wore a pretty floral dress while posing on the ocean dock amid her family vacation with Leah and sisters Aliannah, 10, and Adalynn, 7. Leah’s little one made her debut as just a baby on Teen Mom 2 in 2011, and it’s so sweet to see how much she’s grown into her mom’s likeness. Of course, you can say the same about all of Leah’s daughters!

On June 20, Leah teased that Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn “are quarantining with a little different scenery” which involved a bright blue sea and palm trees. Leah has been busy updating her Instagram page with photos of her kids goofing around and posing with their siblings during their getaway. The photos also reminded fans that it has been more than 10 years since Leah introduced herself to the world on 16 and Pregnant (before making the switch to the MTV show’s spin-off, Teen Mom 2), and now has buddies to vacation with. “I can’t believe how grown they are!! They are all so beautiful Leah!!,” a fan gushed under one of the many family vacation photos.

Leah opens up even more about her family life in her new tell-all book, named after her kids: Hope, Grace & Faith. The book arrived on May 5, and in it, Leah shared a big confession: she had an abortion, and not a miscarriage, during her third pregnancy. “[If I could change anything,] I would have been more honest about the abortion. I would’ve owned that then and been 100 percent honest,” Leah admitted to Us Weekly.

“It felt so dark because it was hidden. I wasn’t able to talk publicly or privately about it because I let the people who were closest to me at the time convince me that it was something I needed to hide,” Leah continued. With this dark time behind her, Leah is now enjoying the bright sun and happy times with her daughters.